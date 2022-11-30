James J. Grogan Buys 400 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) insider James J. Grogan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $24,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMERCO Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UHALB stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

Get AMERCO alerts:

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.