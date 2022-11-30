Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.82. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hagerty Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

About Hagerty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Stories

