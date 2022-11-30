Douglas A. Lawson Sells 350 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 323,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $13,492,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.