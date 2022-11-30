Douglas A. Lawson Sells 350 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.56.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
