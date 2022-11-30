Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 467,101 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

