Deutsche Bank AG Buys 24,119 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 123.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.08. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.91.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

