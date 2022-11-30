CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.