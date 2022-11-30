CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 647 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYLD. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9,911.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 589,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 583,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 718.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 488,903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5,976.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 376,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 206,093 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.