CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HGTY opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hagerty Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.