CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,012 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,765,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

