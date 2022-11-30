City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.04% of City worth $24,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in City by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $45,697.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $655,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $45,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,843. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. City Holding has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

