Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $381.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

