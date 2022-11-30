Cerberus Capital Management, L Purchases 17,597 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 17,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $25,515.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 645,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,477.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cerberus Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get comScore alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 1,774 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $2,572.30.

On Monday, November 21st, Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 25,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 35,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 30,151 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65.

comScore Stock Down 0.7 %

comScore stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.01. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SCOR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in comScore by 397.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 938,396 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in comScore by 69.3% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at $1,552,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore in the third quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in comScore by 948.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 360,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.