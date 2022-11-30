Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $150.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Benchmark began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.55.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

