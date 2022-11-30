759 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avangrid by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Down 1.1 %

AGR opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.