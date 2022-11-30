517 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

