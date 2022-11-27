Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 4.6%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.88. 4,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 758,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

