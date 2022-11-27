Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Up 4.6%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.88. 4,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 758,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Vista Energy Trading Up 4.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy
Vista Energy Company Profile
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.