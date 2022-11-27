Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 5.1%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $701.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 308.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the third quarter worth $647,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Valhi by 226.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valhi in the second quarter worth $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

