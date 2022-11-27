Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Up 3.8%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. 611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.