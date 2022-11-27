Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Up 3.8%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. 611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

