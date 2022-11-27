Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Down 4.4%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. 15,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 746,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

