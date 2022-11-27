Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Price Down 4%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 11,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 773,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,278 shares of company stock valued at $753,797. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 1,495,400 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,366,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,346,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 993,893 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

