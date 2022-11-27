Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Shares Up 4.1%

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.37. 3,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 180,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 85.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 38.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

