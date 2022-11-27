SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.50

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $513.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 42.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

