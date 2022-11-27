PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 9,305 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PropertyGuru Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. Equities analysts predict that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tikvah Management LLC increased its position in shares of PropertyGuru by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,479 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

