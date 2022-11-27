Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.93. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 21,843 shares.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Procaps Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

