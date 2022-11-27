Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.93. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 21,843 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
