PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 3.9%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 121,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,682,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $16,702,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Read More
