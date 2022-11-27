PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 3.9%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 121,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,682,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $16,702,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

