Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 11515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.36 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 73.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

