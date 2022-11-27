Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 3.9%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.47. 9,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,314,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $560.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $453,496.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 990,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 990,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,133,579.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,477,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,100.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,700 shares of company stock worth $3,093,643. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,039,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 562,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

