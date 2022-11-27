Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MONDGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.15. Mondee shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 99 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Mondee Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Insider Activity at Mondee

In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $65,711.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,180,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,614,064.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,422 shares of company stock valued at $577,978. 69.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

Further Reading

