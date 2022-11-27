Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.15. Mondee shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 99 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Mondee Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Insider Activity at Mondee

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $65,711.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,180,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,614,064.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,422 shares of company stock valued at $577,978. 69.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

