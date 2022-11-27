Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.21. 154,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,159,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $726.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 5.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

