Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.21. 154,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,159,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $726.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 5.05.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
