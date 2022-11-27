Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.03

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 936,222 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.