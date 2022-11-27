Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Down 4%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 9.90 and last traded at 9.91. 911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IE. Raymond James began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ivanhoe Electric news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,930,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,213,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,176,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,916,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.