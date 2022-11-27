Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Down 4%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 9.90 and last traded at 9.91. 911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on IE. Raymond James began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,930,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,213,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,176,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,916,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
