International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.34

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.58), with a volume of 9091255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.40 ($1.59).

A number of analysts have commented on IAG shares. UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($1.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.13) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. set a GBX 140 ($1.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.61) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 173.38 ($2.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of -2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

