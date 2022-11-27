Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,472 shares.The stock last traded at $288.00 and had previously closed at $274.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.70. The company has a market capitalization of $617.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.