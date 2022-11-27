Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.97

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 2100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,800 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $11,685,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 159.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 470,408 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

