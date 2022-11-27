Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 108000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Full Metal Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Full Metal Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.