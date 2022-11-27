Freshii (TSE:FRII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 9390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on Freshii from C$2.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

