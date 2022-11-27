Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $80.03

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.03, but opened at $78.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.23, with a volume of 738 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.22.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.