Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $80.03

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.03, but opened at $78.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.23, with a volume of 738 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.22.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

