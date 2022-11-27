Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 618,023 shares.The stock last traded at $79.90 and had previously closed at $80.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth $10,217,000. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.