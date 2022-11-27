First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 367,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,663,037 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $24.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

