Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 33,204 shares.The stock last traded at $127.10 and had previously closed at $125.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.