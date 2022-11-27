Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 2,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 141,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
