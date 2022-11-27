Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 2,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 141,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

About Ermenegildo Zegna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,132,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,749,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 22.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

