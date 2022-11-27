Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Up 4%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 6,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 415,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ENIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 66.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

