Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.66

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 2324919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 45.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

