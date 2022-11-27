Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 3.8%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 1,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 206,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cricut to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cricut Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.
Insider Activity at Cricut
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cricut by 5.6% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after buying an additional 776,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 1,896.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 296,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 190,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 129.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.