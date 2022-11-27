Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 3.8%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 1,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 206,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cricut to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,215.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,561,250 shares in the company, valued at $130,905,637.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,103.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,215.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,561,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,905,637.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 152,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,718. 16.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cricut by 5.6% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after buying an additional 776,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 1,896.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 296,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 190,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 129.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

