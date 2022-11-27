Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 15,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 707,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

COGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $522.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

