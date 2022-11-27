CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Up 3.9%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.62. 3,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 340,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

About CinCor Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINC. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

