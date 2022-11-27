Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 12.5%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) was up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,770,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,492,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13. The firm has a market cap of C$37.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

