Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 25,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 960,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -529.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

