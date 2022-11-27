Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.37

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$171.37 and last traded at C$170.53, with a volume of 269506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$169.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$149.50 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$157.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$114.68 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$153.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

