Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $17.81

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $17.10. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 1,052 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $509.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

