Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $17.81

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $17.10. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 1,052 shares.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $509.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
